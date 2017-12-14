Narcotics investigation results in arrest on drug, animal cruelty charges

Authorities said what started as a drug investigation turned into a case of animal cruelty.

Court documents show Oliver Walker, 57, of Baton Rouge, faces several charges.

According to the probable cause report, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on McClelland Drive because they suspected illegal narcotics were being sold out of it. The report stated meth, heroin, and eight guns were found inside.

The report added investigators also discovered 21 dogs, which appeared to be malnourished and in "extremely poor living conditions," throughout the yard.

Walker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of cruelty to animals, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.

The PC also stated a look into Walker’s past showed arrests on 15 charges for drugs (, armed robbery, DWI, illegal possession of stolen items, and more, including felony convictions on some of those.

The report indicated his last arrest was in 2013.

