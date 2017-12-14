Narcotics investigation results in arrest on drug, animal cruelty charges

Authorities in Iberville Parish are investigating to find out who added threatening words to a Snapchat photo, causing panic for many parents.More >>
The Humane Society of Louisiana is asking for the public to help two horses badly injured in a vicious attack by one or more animals. An account has been set up for donations to help pay medical expenses.
An investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit, along with federal and local law enforcement agencies, resulted in the arrest of a man on child porn charges.
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, December 14.
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.
Two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald's employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.
