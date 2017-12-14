Sportsline Player of the Week: West Feliciana RB Davon Harris

Davon Harris stretches to cross the goal line for a touchdown against Richwood in the 3A state title game. (Source: WAFB)

It’s only been five days, but the celebration high of West Feliciana’s first state championship still hasn’t worn off up in St. Francisville.

Davon Harris, as has been the case all four years, was the major factor in Friday night’s 3A state title game. The senior accounted for more than 300 all-purpose yards, including 167 kick return yards, which is a new LHSAA Prep Classic state record.

Harris added one rushing touchdown and one return touchdown to lead the Saints to the 40-21 win and easily grabbed the game's MVP Award.

Harris got the nickname "Smoke" when he was eight years old. He ran so fast that, when he would make cuts, the dust would fly up from under his feet. The name, and the ability, still applies.

Harris’ football journey is not over yet. He hopes to be flying past defenders next season in Ruston while playing for Louisiana Tech.

