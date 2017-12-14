Family escapes 2-alarm fire that destroyed home

A family of five was able to safely escape a massive two-alarm fire that destroyed their home late Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on East Boulevard near South Boulevard in the Beauregard Town area just before midnight.

The homeowner said he was asleep when it started.

"I've seen disasters before and I've seen people recover, so I know God is going to bless me to be able to recover," said Fahmee Sabree. "And plus, just the response from all my neighbors around here. It's already been offers to stay with them."

He and his family have lived at the home for three decades.

"30 some years - seeing my three children grow up in there and then seeing my grandchildren watch it burn down, so it's not nice, but it's something we can survive be the will of God," Sabree added.

Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators believe the accidental fire started in the fireplace where a gas heater was located.

According to Miles, the two-story home became unstable on the side where the fire started, which resulted in the second alarm being called.

He added crews were ordered out of the house for their safety.

Miles said the house is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help the family.

