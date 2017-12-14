Drinking more wine these days? Your glass may be to blame

For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.More >>
Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.
More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.
The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.
People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Wonder why people seem to be drinking more these days? Perhaps it's the size of their wine glass.
Preliminary research hints -- but cannot prove -- that men who lose their hair relatively early in life might be at heightened heart risk.
As challenging as it can be to raise a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), new research offers biological evidence that calm, positive parenting may help these kids master their own emotions and behaviors
In his first major speech Thursday on the opioid epidemic in the United States, President Donald Trump declared the crisis a public health emergency.
As marriage ebbs and flows, so might the health of your heart, at least for men.
