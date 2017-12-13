North BR Industrial Training Initiative graduate 45 electrical, pipefitting, welding students

The North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative is celebrating a major milestone as 45 students graduated in the program's third class.

On Wednesday evening, students in the NBRITI program at Baton Rouge Community College graduated the electrical, pipefitting, and welding. The students received National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Core, Level I, and Level II certifications.

More than 150 family members and friends have attended the graduation held at BRCC along with Initiative partners, elected officials and neighborhood representatives.

The NBRITI program began in October of 2012 with a goal of engaging area residents in a fast-tracked learning environment, both in the classroom and via hands-on training experience. The program was based at Baton Rouge Community College’s Acadian Campus and provided no-cost training among three high-demand crafts: electrical, pipefitting and welding.

The Initiative is currently working with its contractor partners to place all of the graduates in full-time positions with their firms.

Baton Rouge Community College, ExxonMobil, Herb and Maxine Jacobs Foundation, Excel Group, Cajun Industries, ISC, Turner Industries, Performance Contractors, Jacobs Engineering, Pala Group, Triad, Brock Group, Geo Heat Exchangers, Stupp Corporation, GBRIA, Associated Builders and Contractors, and Employ BR are all sponsoring partners of the program.

For anyone interested in the next iteration of the program should contact BRCC at 225-216-8239. Courses are expected to begin in early 2018.

