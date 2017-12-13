VIDEO: 16-year-old Louisiana student has priceless reaction to acceptance into Harvard

A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.

In the video, Ayrton Little and his classmates at T.M. Landry College Preparatory wait anxiously as he opens his email to find out if he was accepted into Harvard's 2019-20 incoming class. Little is currently in his Junior year.

As Little is in final moments of finding out, his fellow classmates can be heard chatting with each another. The classroom erupted into celebration and Little has a priceless reaction after realizing he's been accepted.

Watch the video below:

The students shout "THREE-PEAT!" in the video as this is the third year in a row T.M. Landry has had a student accepted into Harvard.

Ayrton wasn't the only one in his family celebrating acceptance into college. His older brother, Alexander, was celebrated being accepted into Stanford in another equally, if not more, exciting video featured on the school's Facebook page.

Watch Alexander's reaction below:

Also on the school's page, several other students celebrated being accepted into top universities including NYU, George Washington University, Wesleyan University, Howard University, and Tulane.

Alexander tells Love What Matters, Ayrton plans to major in Applied Math and Computer Science. The two brothers live about 30 minutes away from the independent Breaux Bridge college prep school and say their desire is to do great things.

Alexander says he intends on majoring in Physics, with a minor in Computer Science.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.