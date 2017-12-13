Classmates come together to help Brusly High teen shot in hunting accident

With a West Baton Rouge teen still in the hospital after a hunting accident, his classmates are pulling together to help their injured friend.



Dylan Bonaventure, 17, entered the hospital Saturday after accidentally being shot while hunting in Bayou Sorrel. He has undergone four separate surgeries.



“He's the strongest person I? know,” said his friend and fellow senior, Harrison Boudreaux.

Bonaventure was with two friends when a deer appeared. One of his friends fired a shotgun at the deer, instead accidentally hitting Bonaventure in the abdomen, according to a spokesman for La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.



Friends describe Bonaventure as a happy-go-lucky guy. “Dylan is just like the life of the school. He’s always there to make your days better,” said one of his friends, Kyana Thymes.

But above all else, friends say Bonaventure loves to hunt. “Just being out in the woods, and the view of the swamps and everything ... just something we grew up doing,” said Boudreaux, who said he’s known Bonaventure since they were little kids.



In the days since the accident, Bonaventure’s classmates have tried to do everything possible to help him and



his family: signing get-well cards, hosting fundraisers and bake sales, and gathering for a night of prayers and song.



“The turnout was amazing, there were so many people there - not just from Brusly, but people from New Roads and all over the place that came,” said Demi Smith, who hosted the prayer gathering. She estimates roughly 70 people attended.

At just over 100 students, Bonaventure’s high school senior class is already a pretty tight-knit group. The accident has only brought them closer together. “They just know the time to do the right thing, and I’m seeing that in them right now,” said Principal Walt Lemoine.



However, the students know there is still plenty more to do before their friend is back in action. For now, they have two requests.

“Everybody keep up the prayers,” said his friend, Ashlyn Hebert. They are also asking the public to donate blood in his name. Every donation helps reduce the family’s medical expenses.

