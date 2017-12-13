2017 Community-Police Ambassadors selected, presented to metro council

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

While that investigation continues on whether the two officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, a new program that launched in reaction to the shooting is making progress.

The police ambassadors were selected and presented to the East Baton Rouge metro council ahead of the Wednesday's meeting.

It is worth noting the ambassadors were not selected by the council and has had no say in those selected.

The ambassadors, chosen from each Baton Rouge Police Department district, will be trained before hitting the streets. Sgt. Riley Harbor with BRPD says it cannot come soon enough.

“From a police standpoint, as long as we get the engagement with understanding of what it is that we need to do, I think we’re going to do well," said Harbor.

Nearly 40 people have answered the call and applied to be a community police ambassador. The volunteers will serve as liaisons to build relationships between officers and the people they serve. The application window has been open for roughly two months and now, the first batch of ambassadors is about to be selected.

The 2017 Community-Police Ambassadors consist of:

Peter Mingo

Michael Thomas

Dmitrius McGruder

Marcus Doty

Patricia Legrand

Jasmine S Pogue

Liz Core

Glenda Foster

Ashley Bennett

Callista Hutchins

Rose Carey

Gary Meise

Mary Jane Marcantel

WT Winnfield

Tonya Robertson

Pat McCallister-Leduff

Faye Collins

Levert Kemp

Pat Butler

Chrislyn J. Compton

Marsha L. Scott

Melvin Joseph Bazile

