St. Martinville area Jr. high student arrested for bringing multiple knives to school

A student has been arrested after reported bringing multiple knives on a St. Martinville area's high school campus.

On Dec. 12, around 7:44 a.m., according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office received a called from school officials at Cecilia Jr. High School on reports of a student who was found in possession of several pocket knives.

After an investigation, deputies say the 13-year-old male student was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with eight counts of illegal carrying of a dangerous weapon on a school campus.

Once arrested and booked, the student was released on a custodial agreement to the custody of his parents.

