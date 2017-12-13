Benton man and juvenile charged with drug possession and hunting violations

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Benton man and cited a juvenile for alleged drug possession and hunting violations on Dec. 9 in Bossier Parish.

Agents arrested Hunter Vaughn, 20, of Benton, and cited his 16-year-old passenger for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, hunting without basic and big game hunting licenses, hunting deer with artificial light during illegal hours, and hunting from a public roadway. Vaughn was also cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Agents were patrolling public roads near Plain Dealing around 9 p.m. when they observed Vaughn operating a vehicle and spotlighting the ditches and fields on the sides of the road. Agents stopped the vehicle and found Vaughn and the 16 year old in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a .17 caliber rifle, and a spotlight.

During questioning the two subjects admitted to actively trying to hunt deer at night using a spotlight from a public road.

Agents booked Vaughn into the Bossier Parish Jail. Agents also seized the marijuana, drug paraphernalia, rifle, and spotlight.

Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia each brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor carries up to a $500 fine and up to six months in jail for each offense.

Hunting deer during illegal hours carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Hunting without basic and big game licenses each brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.