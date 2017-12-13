Bishop Muench plans to retire from Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge

Bishop Robert Muench has announced his intention to retire from his position with the Roman Catholic Church.

Muench is the fifth and current bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

In a statement, Bishop Muench said he will mark his 75th birthday later this month and therefore will “fulfill the requirement of Canon 404 of Catholic Church law by tendering to Pope Francis my resignation from pastoral assignment as Bishop of Baton Rouge."

"This resignation will only become effective when I receive the Holy Father’s reply officially accepting it," he said.

"It has been an inexpressible honor to serve in this local church," he added.

Bishop Muench said he plans to remain living in Baton Rouge. He will remain in the position until a replacement is named.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.