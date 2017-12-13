EBR Metro Council set to continue discussions on certain unresolved issues

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Several important issues that were not resolved when the East Baton Rouge Metro Council met on November 21 will be discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

Members delayed a decision on whether to move forward with the creation of a new committee designed to tackle the blighted property problems in the city-parish.

They are also expected to make a decision on whether to appoint Matt Watson or Lamont Cole to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program Board.

Another topic centers on amending the 2017 budget to allocate $4.5 million from the general fund to purchase public safety vehicles, complete fire station construction, and to repair damaged governmental buildings.

Opioids have been targeted recently by governments across the country all the way up to the federal level. The Metro Council will talk about authorizing Baton Rouge Government to retain legal services to pursue a civil lawsuit against opioid distributors.

Council members are also expected to tackle the issue of authorizing final payments to LSU for work performed before the BRAVE contract was canceled.

