Bodcau, Woodworth shooting ranges to be closed Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Bodcau and Woodworth shooting ranges will be closed Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.

The Woodworth shooting range is located at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth. For more information on the Woodworth shooting range, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/shooting-range/woodworth-shooting-range or call 318-484-2212.



The Bodcau shooting range is located at 168 Ben Durden Road in Benton. For more information on the Bodcau shooting range, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/bodcau-wma or call 318-326-3225.



Information on all LDWF shooting ranges can be found at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/shooting-ranges.

