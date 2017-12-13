Officials help plant Bicentennial Live Oak in Baton Rouge

There’s no better way to celebrate Baton Rouge's bicentennial than a tree that will live for hundreds of years.

Officials posed with shovels Wednesday to dedicate it in BREC's Expressway Park.

BREC, the Baton Rouge Bicentennial Commission, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, and Baton Rouge Green have honored a tree as a Bicentennial Live Oak.

"This location will always be available to children and to people," said Carolyn McKnight, BREC executive director. "Now, just think, 200 years from now, BREC and the city of Baton Rouge will continue to provide quality, healthy experiences, and crime prevention strategies to keep kids actively engaged in programs that keep them engaged, off the street, out of harm's way."

The EBR Library is donating that nice monument for the tree's name and significance. The live oak was donated by Rick Webb of Louisiana Growers.

