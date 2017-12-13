WAFB will have health insurance experts available to answer open enrollment questions from 5-7pm

WAFB will have health insurance experts available to answer questions about open enrollment over the phone tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Watch 9News at 5 p.m. to get the phone number.

Open enrollment for health insurance on the federal marketplace ends on December 15, 2017. This deadline is six weeks earlier than in past years.

If you do not have already have health insurance through your employer or spouse's employer, you will need to purchase health insurance through the marketplace.

MORE: Open enrollment for health insurance begins November 1

As of December 12, there are there are 39,238 people who have enrolled so far. As of last week, enrollment is up 20% this year from the same time last year.

88% of consumers in Louisiana receive some financial assistance paying their monthly premiums.

Though premiums have increased, the assistance has typically grown more than the prices, therefore consumers are finding plans less expensive this year over last.

We feel this is what has sparked the increase in enrollment, at least for the 88% who receive assistance.

For the 12% who do not receive subsidies, they are seeing a quite remarkable increase in their monthly premiums.

RELATED: AG warns of scams during open enrollment?

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.