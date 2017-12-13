Man wanted for armed robberies at convenience stores in 3 different parishes

Detectives are hoping the public can help them identify and find a man wanted in connection with armed robberies in three south Louisiana parishes.

Officials reported the crimes happened in Ascension, Iberville, and St. John the Baptist parishes Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Mike Tregre of St. John the Baptist Parish said his deputies were called out to investigate a reported armed robbery at the Chevron Marathon Truck Stop on Airline Highway in Garyville around 10:30 p.m. He stated a clerk at the store told deputies a man walked in and picked up a small item to buy. He added while the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the man pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and grabbed cash from the register.

Tregre said surveillance cameras at the store captured images of the suspect and the car he left the scene in. The suspect is described as having light brown skin, light facial hair, and a mustache. He drove off in a gray or silver Dodge Charger with a front hood scoop, sunroof, dark rims, and spoiler. Investigators said he was headed toward St. James Parish.

Authorities reported the same man is suspected of armed robberies early Wednesday morning at the Marathon truck stop in Gonzales and at a Shell gas station in Iberville Parish.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is planning a 2 p.m. news conference to release additional details.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the St. John the Baptist Parish tips line at 985-359-8477.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.