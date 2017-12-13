Authorities arrest man wanted for armed robberies in 3 different parishes

Authorities say a man wanted for armed robbery in three Louisiana parishes has been arrested.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says the suspect, Brandon Washington, of Paradis, was apprehended in Lake Charles. Washington is accused of committing armed robbery at three convenience stores in Ascension, Iberville, and St. John the Baptist Parishes on December 12 and 13.

Sheriff Mike Tregre of St. John the Baptist Parish says his deputies were called out to investigate a reported armed robbery at the Chevron Marathon Truck Stop on Airline Highway in Garyville around 10:30 p.m. on December 12. He says a clerk at the store told deputies a man walked in and picked up a small item to buy. He added while the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the man pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and grabbed cash from the register.

Tregre says surveillance cameras at the store captured images of the suspect and the car he left the scene in. The suspect is described as having light brown skin, light facial hair, and a mustache. He drove off in a gray or silver Dodge Charger with a front hood scoop, sunroof, dark rims, and spoiler. Investigators say he was headed toward St. James Parish.

Authorities reported the same man is suspected of armed robberies in the early morning of December 13 at the Marathon truck stop in Gonzales and at a Shell gas station in Iberville Parish.

