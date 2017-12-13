Tickets on sale for BRBT production of 'The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou'

Information below provided by the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

BATON ROUGE, LA - Holiday tradition returns to the River Center Theatre stage December 16 & 17.

Tickets are on sale now and are moving fast for all shows of Baton Rouge Ballet’s "The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou." Four performances will be held at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre on December 16th and 17th at 2:00 and 6:00 pm both days.

Back by popular demand, will be the exquisite Alison Stroming performing the role of Sugar Plum fairy. Born in Recife, Brazil, Stroming is now in her fourth season with Dance Theatre of Harlem in New York City and regularly charms audiences with her delicacy and grace. Joining her as the Cavalier will be Australian native Aaron Smyth. Mr. Smyth performed with the American Ballet Theatre II in New York, The Royal Ballet in London, The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago, and has even made an appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2015. Accompanied by live accompaniment with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, the production features a cast of over 300 community children and local artists.

Tickets for this production range from $25 to $58 and are available through Ticketmaster, the River Center box office or by calling the BRBT office at 225-766-8379. Once again, patrons should be warned to avoid third party retailers who are not endorsed to sell tickets for these performances and regularly charge more than the ticketed price.

For more information about “The Nutcracker- A Tale from the Bayou” or Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, please contact Christine Perkins or Christy Benoit at 225-766-8379 or via email at christine@batonrougeballet.org