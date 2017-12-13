Woman booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center in connection with theft from man with disability

A woman accused of stealing from a man with a disability has now been booked in the parish jail where the crime occurred.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Addie Breaux, 35, of Pierre Part, was transferred to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Tuesday.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said a bank card and cash were stolen from a home on Bayou Drive in Pierre Part on July 16. He added investigators learned the victim suffers from a physical infirmity that prevented him from seeing what was happening around him.

APSO reported Breaux was one of four suspects identified by detectives and arrested at a motel in Morgan City. Terry Ganell, 51, has also been booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Officials said there are still outstanding arrest warrants for Kasey Thomas, 32, and Austin Albarado, 25, but they are not being sought because they are both jailed in another facility. All of the suspects are from Pierre Part.

Breaux was transferred from the Morgan City Jail and has been booked into the APSD on a charge of exploitation of the infirmed and on a failure to appear warrant.

Investigators added they were found some of the stolen items at the motel where the suspects were arrested.

