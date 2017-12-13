Assumption Parish deputy fired after drunk driving arrest

An Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and fired for allegedly driving while intoxicated after crashing his patrol unit early this morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said Joseph Edward Repp, of Pierre Part, was off-duty when he ran his patrol unit into a ditch near Grand Bayou and then allegedly tried to leave the scene. Deputies received the report about the crash around 5 a.m. Wednesday and quickly arrested Repp.

He was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he a registered a .09 when given a breathalyzer test, according to Falcon. Repp was booked into the jail on charges of DWI (first offense), careless operation of a vehicle, hit and run. He was also “immediately terminated” from the sheriff’s office.

Repp had been an uninformed patrol deputy for the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office for four months. He is currently in jail pending a bond hearing.

