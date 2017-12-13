UNSOLVED: 'This doesn't happen in Port Allen'

Tara Snearl described the phone call with just a sentence, but it is filled with obvious emotion and heartbreak.

"It was the worst call I've ever received in my life," she said.

It was also the first phone call of its kind in Port Allen in about four years. Someone had been murdered. In this case, it was her son, Fatrell Queen, 28.

Snearl loves Port Allen. She grew up there. She’s now hoping her town can come together.

"Port Allen is a very close-knit community. We don't have crimes like this that happen very often. I know we can pull together as a community and make sure this doesn't happen," Snearl added.

But that is not happening right now. The conversations have dried up about what happened in the 800 block of Burbridge Street on Nov. 2, 2017. So, what do investigators know now about the murder and the possible suspects?

"We know that we're dealing with an SUV that they are operating out of, as well as multiple suspects," said Lt. Kendra Wisham with the Port Allen Police Department.

As investigators make their way through the case, mom has heard a few things about what happened that early morning and it makes her heartache even worse.

"My understanding - no signs of forced entry. He took shelter in a closet. It's disheartening to think that someone could come into your home and commit this sort of act and walk around with no conscious," Snearl explained.

But the cold fact is they are just walking around right now.

The shooting death is a crime that has struck a nerve with the chief of police even as his department investigates the shooting.

"We are outraged about it," said Police Chief Esdron Brown. "Something like this offends me. It makes me highly upset that something like this would happen like this in this community. So, we're attacking it from every angle."

And then, there’s this - Queen was a daddy. His little girl, who he just won custody of, will now be growing up without him.

"It's tough. She still looks at his pictures and calls, 'Dada, Dada,' because he had a very good relationship with her," Snearl said.

And now, that relationship is with a photo. That's all she has left. But maybe, with the public's help, she can grow up knowing that the person who took her daddy away from her is sitting in jail, where he can't ever hurt anybody again. Let's make that a reality.

If you know anything that can help investigators solve this murder, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or email anonymously from Facebook or at www.crimestoppersbr.com.

