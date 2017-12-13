LSU gets ready to face a hot Houston team in the PMAC on Wednesday

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU Tigers get the first of what will be two consecutive difficult home tests when the Houston Cougars come to the Maravich Center for an 8 p.m. Wednesday tip.

The Cougars are 8-1 on the season and receiving votes in both the AP and the Coaches poll. The only loss was on a neutral court in the second game of the season to Liberty. Since then, the Cougars have been winning and winning big, including a 91-65 decision versus Arkansas in a game played in the team’s home away from home this season at Texas Southern. (LSU will host 9-1 Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.)

The Cougars' home, Hofheinz Pavilion, is being transformed into the Fertitta Center and in this new home-and-home contract, the teams are expected to play there during the 2018-19 season. This is the third straight year the teams have met.

Houston is 2-0 on the road and comes in off a 77-58 win at Saint Louis on Dec. 9. The Tigers (5-2) resumed their home schedule this past Sunday with a 97-84 win over UNCW.

TICKETS AND PROMOTIONS

The game is the second of the “Christmas Wadecation” games in December and the first 2,000 fans to the building will receive Beanie Hats.

Tickets are on sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the LSU Athletic Ticket Office and at LSUtix.net. Tickets will go on sale at 6:30 p.m. at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center at the same time doors open. LSU students get in free with a valid LSU ID.

HOUSTON NOTES

The Cougars 8-1 record is their best start to a season since the 2007-08 team began 11-1 … Houston has outrebounded its first nine opponents to open the season, something that has not happened since 1981-82.

Houston is led by Rob Gray, the senior guard, leads the team averaging 21.6 points and 3.5 assists per game. Houston also starts Lafayette product Corey Davis, Jr. (9.6 ppg, 3.0 apg) and Galen Robinson, Jr. at guards (3.7 ppg, 3.6 apg) with Devin Davis (13.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Breaon Brady (5.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg) at the forwards. West Van Beck comes off the bench and scores at an 11.0 points per game clip.

Kelvin Sampson is in his fourth year as head coach of the Cougars and in his 29th year as a head coach.

Gray leads the league in points and ranks among league’s top-eight leaders in free throw percentage, 3-point field goals per game, 3-point field goal percentage and assist-turnover ratio.

LSU NOTES

The Tigers are expected to continue with the lineup of the last two games with Tremont Waters (18.3 ppg, 6.6 apg, 3.6 rpg), Skylar Mays (12.1 ppg, 3.4 2.6 apg) and Randy Onwuasor (5.2 ppg, 1.2 apg) at guards with Wayde Sims (7.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Aaron Epps (6.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg) at the forwards.

SEC Player of the Week Duop Reath will continue to come off the bench where he has had success, including 30 points in 27 minutes of the game against UNCW Sunday.

LSU leads the nation in shooting percentage inside the arc at 63.1 percent including 45-of-74 over the last two games. This is up from last season when LSU shot 50.2% inside the arc. LSU is making 30.7 field goals per game overall, 14th in the NCAA and up 2.3 from last year’s season average of 27.5.

Waters just missed a triple double against UNCW with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 9 rebounds. He is the first to have back-to-back double figure assist games since Randy Livingston had three straight games of 10 or more assists during the 1994-95 season.

Click here for more