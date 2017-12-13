Epps' career night leads LSU to 80-77 win over Houston

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU Tigers rode the career high double double of senior Aaron Epps and then watched star Tremont Waters make up for a turnover moments before with a block of a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final six seconds as LSU remained undefeated at home under Coach Will Wade with an 80-77 decision over Houston.

The Cougars, receiving votes in both polls, fell to 8-2 on the year and LSU became the first team to out rebound Houston this year, 38-33.

LSU is now 6-2 and survived the first of two one-loss teams this season. Saturday at noon, the Tigers will host Stephen F. Austin, 9-1 on the year having gone to four-of-the-last-five NCAA Tournaments.

Epps posted 26 points and 16 rebounds for his fourth career double double. He had eight offensive and eight defensive boards. He hit 8-of-12 field goals, including 2-of-4 three-pointers and an impressive 8-of-9 from the free throw line in 29 minutes.

Epps previous career points high was 17 versus Wofford on Nov. 12, 2016 and his previous rebound high was 13 at Auburn on Jan. 18, 2017.

Skylar Mays added 18 points with nine boards, one short of his first career double double and Waters finished with 17 points and six assists.

Click here for more