Accused serial killer Kenneth Gleason pleads not guilty to all charges

The man referred to as an accused serial killer, in what authorities believe may have been racially motivated deadly shootings, pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Gleason, 23, of Baton Rouge, went before Judge Higginbotham for an arraignment hearing. Gleason is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. A motion hearing is scheduled for March 26.

He is suspected in the shooting death of Bruce Cofield, 59, on Florida Boulevard on September 12. Two days later, Donald Smart, 49, was found near Louie's Cafe on Alaska Street. He had been shot 10 times. Gleason is believed to have been the shooter. Authorities have said they believe the victims were possibly targeted because they were black.

Because Gleason is charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors have the option of seeking the death penalty. Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings said a decision has not yet been made on pursuing capital punishment.

Defense attorney Chris Alexander said he wants to insure Gleason is fully protected through the process.

Gleason is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison without bond.

