Suspects wanted for involvement in armed robbery, home invasion

Two men are wanted for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery and home invasion.

The New Roads Police Department said officers are trying to find Leo Brisco III and Jelani Jones Jr. Investigators added the pair should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said they forced their way into a couple's home in New Roads and robbed them at gunpoint. Brisco is also wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting at a woman and her baby while they were passing by in a car.

Authorities said three others have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Tondric Campbell, DeQuan Haney, and Jeriontai Webb were taken in to police custody.

Brisco and Jones are wanted on charges of armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment.

Investigators said there are two other suspects they intend to bring in for questioning.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.