Former Governor Buddy Roemer offers thoughts and prayers to Blanco after cancer returns

Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco, who's battling an aggressive form of cancer, will deliver the commencement speech Friday at University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s graduation in Lafayette. On Tuesday, another former governor, Buddy Roemer, spoke about Blanco's battle with cancer.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her. She's a fine-spirited person and I wish I could change the world, make it safe, make it sound, but she has a lot to remember her by,” said Roemer.

As for Governor Roemer's slower speech, he says he's suffering from diabetic neuropathy. He was in Baton Rouge Tuesday signing copies of his new book Scopena, which is named after the plantation in Bossier Parish where he grew up. The book covers his life up to age 16. He's now working on a book covering his life as an adult, so expect a sequel.

