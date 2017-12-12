North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative to graduate 45 skilled laborers Wednesday

Forty-five students of skilled labor trades will graduate Wednesday as the third class of the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative.

The goal of the NBRITI program, which first began in 2012, is put local residents on the fast-track for industrial jobs with both classroom learning and hands-on training experience. The NBRITI is a collaborative effort comprised of diverse community, industrial, and educational partners throughout the greater Baton Rouge area.

15 electrical, 13 pipefitting, and 15 welding students will graduate with Core, Level I, and Level II certifications from the National Center for Construction Education and Research. Over 150 family and friends are expected to attend along with partners of NBRITI, elected officials and community leaders.

NBRITI provides a sustainable way of recruiting, training, and developing residents of North Baton Rouge for successful careers with local industrial employers. The program is based at Baton Rouge Community College’s Acadian Campus and provides no-cost training among three high-demand crafts: electrical, pipefitting and welding.

The Initiative is currently working through its contractor partners to place all of the graduates in full-time positions with their firms. Applicants interested in the next iteration of the program should contact BRCC at 225-216-8239. Courses are expected to begin in early 2018.

The sponsors of the program include: Baton Rouge Community College, ExxonMobil, Herb and Maxine Jacobs Foundation, Excel Group, Cajun Industries, ISC, Turner Industries, Performance Contractors, Jacobs Engineering, Pala Group, Triad, Brock Group, Geo Heat Exchangers, Stupp Corporation, GBRIA, Associated Builders and Contractors, and Employ BR.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, on the second floor of the student activities center at Baton Rouge Community College’s Acadian Campus.

