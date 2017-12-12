Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: December 12, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 2 hours

Yields: 10 - 12 servings

Comment:

There is nothing more flavorful on a dinner table than a roasted root vegetable casserole. Each vegetable contributes its own unique flavor to the dish and when roasted in nutmeg-flavored custard, the results are extraordinary.

Ingredients:

1 turnip, peeled and thinly sliced

1 rutabaga, peeled and thinly sliced

2 large carrots, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 parsnips, peeled and thinly sliced

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

2 Yukon Gold potatoes, thinly sliced

salt to taste

2 whole eggs

3 cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup finely minced garlic, divided evenly between layers

1 tbsp nutmeg, divided evenly between layers

black pepper to taste, divided evenly between layers

2 tbsps lemon thyme leaves, divided evenly between layers

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided evenly between layers

½ cup finely grated Romano cheese, divided evenly between layers

Method:

NOTE: Although you may slice the potatoes using a sharp slicing knife, it is best to use a mandoline to achieve the thinness required.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9” x 13” baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large stockpot, bring 1 gallon of lightly salted water to a boil. While water is heating, using a mandoline, slice vegetables either long or cross ways. Place in cool water to prevent vegetables from oxidizing. When water comes to a boil, blanch all sliced vegetables for 3 minutes then remove and drain well. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs and whipping cream. Whip well and set aside. Place a layer of vegetable slices in prepared baking dish and sprinkle evenly with minced garlic, nutmeg, black pepper, thyme leaves, Parmesan cheese and Romano cheese.

Continue layering vegetables and seasonings until ¼ inch from the top of the baking pan. Pour cream mixture over sliced vegetables and allow to soak through all layers. Top with remaining cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and bake 1½ hours or until vegetables are tender. Uncover and bake until lightly browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Serve immediately.

NOTE: Should you wish to serve this casserole in a round or triangular single portion, you must first line the bottom of the baking dish with parchment paper. After removing cooked casserole from oven, allow to sit in the refrigerator covered with foil overnight and press the top gently using a small pan or square plates to add weight to the casserole. Prior to serving, turn casserole dish onto cutting board then remove parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, cut into individual square or triangular portions or use a cookie cutter for round shapes. Reheat by placing individual pieces covered with foil in a 350°F oven for 20–30 minutes prior to serving or heat in microwave for 2–3 minutes on high.