Hope Ministries gives toys, food to families in need this Christmas

Nearly 200 families walked away with toys for their children and all the ingredients to make a hearty Christmas meal Tuesday.

Hope Ministries hosted its annual Christmas Place toy and Christmas meal distribution Tuesday morning. ExxonMobil partnered with the organization by donating gifts. Employees also volunteered to help distribute toys and meals to Hope clients.

"It feels awesome just to be able to know that on Christmas morning, you'll bring joy to some child. It's awesome. And also to work for a company that will allow us to do this,” said Tara Bazille, supervisor and lead event organizer with Exxon.

"This time of year, so often we're constantly thinking of ourselves and thinking of our own families and this gives us an opportunity to really give out to the community and help those that otherwise wouldn't have a Christmas,” said Janet Simmons, president and CEO of Hope Ministries.

Hope Ministries provides food to its clients throughout the year.