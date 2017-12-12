WANTED: Suspect accused of using counterfeit bills at Smoothie King

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking information about a suspect who reportedly paid with counterfeit money at a Smoothie King in Prairieville.

Officials say the suspect entered the Smoothie King, located on Highway 61, on two separate occasions and attempted to use counterfeit bills to make purchases. The same suspect also reportedly tried to use counterfeit money at the Smoothie King in Dutchtown. The suspect's vehicle was seen in the drive-thru line via surveillance video. The suspect was driving a blue Infiniti with license plate number LIC 200AYT.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

