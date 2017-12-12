WANTED: Suspect accused of using counterfeit bills at Smoothie King

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, December 13.More >>
Firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Convention Street and 22nd Street.More >>
The man referred to as an accused serial killer, in what authorities believe may have been racially motivated deadly shootings, pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman accused of stealing from a man with a disability has now been booked in the parish jail where the crime occurred. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Addie Breaux, 35, of Pierre Part, was transferred to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Tuesday.More >>
An Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and fired for allegedly driving while intoxicated after crashing his patrol unit early this morning, according to the sheriff’s office.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.More >>
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.More >>
Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.More >>
A baby bed had been recalled after the mattress failed to meet the federal flammability standard.More >>
