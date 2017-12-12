Colder temps on the way; rain could move in over weekend

There certainly was little to complain about with Tuesday’s weather. It was a cool, but not cold morning start in the low 40s and an afternoon high in the low 60s for the Capital City under sunny skies. It made for a great winter day!

You probably didn’t notice, but a dry front pushed through the state during Tuesday and that's going to set us up for a chilly sunrise on Wednesday. Clear skies and near calm conditions will allow temperatures to drop to the low to mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning, a reminder that it is indeed the cold season. Skies stay mostly sunny through the day, but like Tuesday, highs will only reach the low 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

It gets a little bit warmer on Thursday, with a morning start around 40° to the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies for the Red Stick. And like Tuesday, a mainly dry cold front will work its way through the region during the latter part of Thursday.

We are calling Thursday’s front mainly dry because we can’t entirely rule out a spotty shower or two on Friday. However, almost everyone stays dry on Friday with skies becoming mostly sunny by the latter part of the day. Friday morning will start out in the upper 30s for Capital region, but the real impact of Thursday’s cold front shows up for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Friday afternoon high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s for much of our viewing area, and Saturday morning looks like a real chiller with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 30s!

For the weekend shoppers, Saturday is going to be the better of the two days. After that cold early morning, Saturday afternoon will be fair to partly cloudy with highs around 60°. While Sunday will be warmer, Sunday afternoon and evening come with a 60 percent chance of rain thanks to a rainmaking cold front.

The current WAFB First Alert Forecast for Monday suggests that we could still see some lingering showers in the early part of the day. The extended outlook for next Tuesday also keeps isolated showers in the forecast.

As a reminder, the Geminid meteor shower will peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning (Dec. 13 - 14). The Geminid is typically one of the more active meteor showers of the year and experts are suggesting this year’s show will not disappoint. The problem is the timing. The best viewing will be between roughly midnight and 4 a.m. on Thursday. You’re also encouraged to get away from streetlights and find an open space to get the best view.

No doubt, it’s tough to get the little ones up at that hour, heck, it’s tough to get anybody up at that hour! But if you’re willing to invest about an hour in the cold (temperatures will be in the 40s), all indications are that you should get a good display. Don’t be frustrated if the action is slow to get going. Experts say the activity will tend to come in bursts, but on the whole, you can expect to see an average of one to two per minute if you are away from city lights.

