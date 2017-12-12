Family partnership wins $191.1M Powerball jackpot; Lafayette attorney claims prize on their behalf

(Source: Louisiana Lottery): The Oct. 25 Powerball jackpot winning ticket, worth $191.1 million flew with the winner offshore and back via helicopter before making it to the Lottery’s headquarters in Baton Rouge.

The largest single payout in Louisiana Lottery history has been claimed.

Ending growing speculation about the whereabouts of Louisiana’s 16th Powerball jackpot-winning ticket, worth an estimated $191.1 million, Lafayette attorney Jean Breaux Jr. appeared at Lottery headquarters on Tuesday morning with the ticket and claimed the prize.

Breaux was able to claim the winnings via a Power of Attorney on behalf of his client, a three-member family partnership.

The group named the 292 Family Partnership, opted for the lump sum prize payment option equal to the cash value of the jackpot, which was $119,492,685 for the Oct. 25 drawing. The group took home about $83.7 million after state and federal taxes.

The payout represents the largest single prize ever won in the Lottery’s 26-year history.

“We are absolutely elated that we won. We are a quiet family and prefer not to be treated as celebrities," the family said in a prepared statement. "As for our plans, we like to travel and will continue to do that -- may even upgrade a bit! For those that say you’ll never win, well never was on October 25th!”

Breaux says the group plays the Lottery regularly and the winning ticket was actually with one of the members who was working offshore and flown back via helicopter. “The winner checked the numbers against an older ticket on his phone and did not check the correct ticket until two members spoke on the phone,” Breaux shared with the Louisiana Lottery.

The historic winning ticket was sold at Brownie’s, located at 150 West Maple in Eunice. Lottery retailers since it's inception, the store received a bonus of $25,000 for selling this winning ticket. Owner Jeffery Duplechin said he plans to take his family on a small vacation with some of the windfalls.

“I’m very excited to put Eunice on the map with this big win!” Duplechin said while admitting he isn’t surprised Brownie’s sold the jackpot-winning ticket. “It’s well known that successful tickets are sold here.”

The winning numbers for the Oct. 25 drawing were 18-22-29-54-57 and the Powerball was 8.

Members of the group say they will "partially retire."

