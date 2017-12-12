Livingston Parish deputy involved in park sex case won't be charged

No charges will be filed against a man who had sex in a public park while he was employed as a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The man has since resigned from the force. He admits to meeting Sherri Penton, 38, of Denham Springs, on a dating website, then having sex with her in the bathroom at Walker Ballpark.

Three days after the sexual encounter, Penton claimed the deputy had raped her.

LPSO officials say the deputy was off-duty at the time of the incident and asked Louisiana State Police to take over the investigation.

RELATED: LSP continues investigation into Livingston Parish deputy park sex case

LSP concluded Penton was lying about the sexual assault claim and charged her with filing a false complaint against law enforcement and criminal mischief. However, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Tuesday neither person involved would face any charges related to the sexual activity.

“Given the early morning hour of this incident and the absence of any people, other than Penton and the deputy, no charges will be filed,” Ard said. “This does not mean that the conduct is condoned. It is certainly inappropriate, but under the circumstances does not warrant other charges. Penton is defending other criminal charges and the deputy no longer has a job,” the sheriff added.

The woman initially claimed the incident took place on October 20 in the deputy’s patrol vehicle. However, the deputy said the sex occurred in the park restroom. LSP reported DNA evidence was recovered from the restroom that backed up the deputy’s version of events. No DNA evidence was found in the deputy’s vehicle, investigators say.

The name of the deputy has not been made public since he has not been charged with any crime.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.