First drug approved for rare condition that inflames blood vessels

People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.

Eat your greens . . . and maybe boost an aging brain

The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.

More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.

Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.

(HealthDay News) -- Nucala (mepolizumab) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first remedy to treat adults with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a rare autoimmune disease that leads to inflammation of the blood vessels.

Other symptoms of the condition, formerly called Churg-Stress syndrome, include asthma and an overabundance of an infection-fighting white blood cell called an eosinophil. The inflamed blood vessels may affect the lungs, intestines, skin, heart and nervous system.

The condition affects a total of about 11 out of every one million people in United States, the FDA said Tuesday in a news release.

"Patients taking Nucala in clinical trials reported a significant improvement in their symptoms," said Dr. Badrul Chowdhury, director of the FDA's Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Rheumatology Products.

Nucala, a once-monthly injection, was first approved in 2015 to treat people 12 and older with a certain type of severe asthma, the FDA said. The drug's most common side effects include headache, injection-site reaction, back pain and fatigue.

People who are prone to a "hypersensitive" allergic reaction shouldn't take the drug, and those who are taking an inhaled corticosteroid medication to treat asthma should not abruptly stop the asthma remedy, the agency warned.

Nucala is produced by the British pharma firm GlaxoSmithKline, whose U.S. headquarters are in Warren, N.J.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.