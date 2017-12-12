Outreach events to assist homeowners impacted by 2016 flood

Information provided by Restore Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program hosts a series of outreach events in early 2018 for homeowners affected by the 2016 floods.

The events are scheduled in flood-impacted communities across the state to help those homeowners working to complete their Restore Louisiana applications. Program representatives will be available to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Events are scheduled as follows:

Jan. 9, 2-6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Eden Park Branch

5131 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

Jan. 10, 2-6 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – Watson Branch

36581 Outback Road, Denham Springs

Jan. 11, 2-6 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – South Branch

23477 La. 444, Livingston

Jan. 16, 2-6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch

11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

Jan. 17, 2-6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Baker Branch

3501 Groom Road, Baker

Jan. 18, 2-6 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch

8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs

Jan. 23, 3-7 p.m.

Ponchatoula High School

19452 La. 22 East, Ponchatoula

Jan. 24, 2-6 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish Library – Amite Branch

204 NE Central Ave., Amite

Jan. 25, 2-6 p.m.

Fellowship Church of Prairieville

14363 La. 73, Prairieville

Jan. 30, 2-6 p.m.

First Baptist Church Youngsville

623 Lafayette St., Youngsville

Jan. 31, 2-6 p.m.

Vermilion Parish Library – Abbeville Branch

405 E. St. Victor St., Abbeville

Feb. 1, 2-6 p.m.

Ouachita Parish Public Library – Sterlington Memorial Branch

305 Keystone Road, Monroe

Construction technical advisors will also be present at each event to explain program options for repairs and reconstruction. A list of documentation that may be required to complete an application is available on the Restore Louisiana website at http://bit.ly/2hTC6G5.

The homeowner assistance program so far has offered grant awards totaling more than $111 million to nearly 4,000 homeowners. To date, more than 46,000 homeowners have submitted the initial survey, the first step in the homeowner assistance program, and more than 38,500 have qualified based on their responses. Nearly 33,000 homeowners have been invited to formally apply to Restore Louisiana.

The program anticipates inviting all qualified homeowners to apply before the end of 2017.

The initial survey is still available to all flood-affected homeowners. It’s available online at restore.la.gov or by phone from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (866) 735-2001.

In addition to these outreach events, housing assistance centers in Lafayette, Hammond, Monroe and Baton Rouge are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Program representatives are available to help homeowners complete surveys and applications, connect with a case manager and provide an overview of options for repairs, reconstruction or reimbursement.