Livingston Parish business gives away 30 bikes to elementary kids

Many kids at Gray's Creek Elementary School in Denham Springs were treated to an early Christmas present thanks to a business.

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Livingston Parish gave away 30 bicycles Tuesday. The students were selected by a random drawing.

They were all called out to the school gymnasium for a special assembly and the names of all the lucky winners were read.

This is the fourth year that Academy has done this. It selects a school each year to be a part of the program.

Employees said they want to encourage kids to be more active during the holidays.

"The bike donation program fits with Academy Sports and Outdoors fitness program,” said Warren Woessaner, the senior team leader for Academy Sports - Juban Crossing. "This helps kids to get outdoors more and enjoy the outdoors with the physical activities."

"When I woke up, I was excited," said Melissa Dougherty, the school principal. "And my favorite part was calling the names, watching their faces."

Academy Sports opened its Livingston store four years ago. The company, as a whole, has been doing the bike giveaway for 16 years.

