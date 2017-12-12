Donte Jackson named a Sporting News Second Team All-American

LSU defensive back Donte Jackson has been named a Sporting News Second Team All-American.

Jackson had a breakout season for the Tigers, finishing with 46 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one sack, one interception, one quarterback hurry, 10 pass breakups and 11 passes defensed.

The junior from Riverdale High School in Metairie, played in all 12 games for the Tigers, starting 11.

Jackson will have a big decision to make for next year, will he go pro or return to "DBU" for his senior season?

