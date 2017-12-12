Donte Jackson named a Sporting News Second Team All-American

LSU defensive back Donte Jackson has been named a Sporting News Second Team All-American.
Jackson had a breakout season for the Tigers, finishing with 46 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one sack, one interception, one quarterback hurry, 10 pass breakups and 11 passes defensed.
Junior @_DJack01 is a @sportingnews 2nd-Team All-American! #LSU https://t.co/FPGnuzjQuM pic.twitter.com/MPbZT7InV8— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 12, 2017
The junior from Riverdale High School in Metairie, played in all 12 games for the Tigers, starting 11.
Jackson will have a big decision to make for next year, will he go pro or return to "DBU" for his senior season?
