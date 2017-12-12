Port Allen teen recovering in hospital after being shot during hunting accident

A Port Allen teen is recovering in a Baton Rouge hospital after being shot during a hunting accident Saturday morning in Iberville Parish.

Dylan Bonaventure, 17, was deer hunting with two friends in Bayou Sorrel, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The teen was shot when a deer jumped between the three hunters. One of them fired a shotgun at the deer, hitting Bonaventure in the process. The teens were about 80 yards apart at the time.

Bonaventure was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge. The teen's girlfriend told WAFB he has been responsive and has undergone three surgeries. The hunter's family is asking the public to donate blood in his name.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.