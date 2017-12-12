Southern's comeback falls short in 69-65 loss to S. Alabama

Information provided by Southern University Athletics

MOBILE, AL - Southern University women's basketball scored 41 points off of 31 turnovers but faltered late as the South Alabama Jaguars escaped with a 69-65 win Monday night.

Samantha Duncan, Sarai Blissett and Bri Green combined to score 59 of Southern's 65 points in the loss, the Jaguars fifth straight.

Duncan led all scorers with a game-high 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting with four three-pointers. Blissett also posted a career day with a 21-point effort, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free throw line. Green, in a reserve role, added 16 points off the bench with five rebounds.

Southern (1-5) trailed by as many as 25 with :17 left before halftime when Skylar O'Bear hit a 3-point shot to close the lead to 49-27.

That's when Southern's pressure defense took control.

The Jaguars outscored South Alabama 17-3 in the third quarter, holding USA with out a field goal for the final 6:19 after a Chyna Ellis 3-pointer.

In the fourth, Southern forced turnovers on South Alabama's first five possessions when Bri Green's 19-foot jumper just inside the three-point arc game SU their first lead at 53-52 with 7:57 left.

After Sarai Blissett's basket gave Southern a 63-58 lead, the Jaguars went ice cold from the field, going without a field goal in the game's final 2:36 as USA closed with a 11-2 run.

Ellis led USA with 18 points and 12 rebounds despite playing with four fouls. Savannah Jones finished with 14 points for USA, who outrebounded SU 47-30.

Southern will look to rebound from Monday's loss when they reach the home of the Daytona 500 to face Bethune Cookman Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game in Daytona Beach opens a three-game tour of Florida to close the non-conference portion of the 2017-18 schedule.

Click here for the box score