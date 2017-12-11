Former La. Gov. Kathleen Blanco speaks at UL Lafayette graduation

Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco will be speaking at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's fall commencement after her first cancer treatment in Philadelphia.

Blanco’s alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, spoke as the guest speaker at Friday’s Fall 2017 Commencement ceremony. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business education from the university in 1964, according to a post from UL Lafayette’s website.

“You could be my last audience, but I’m hoping not,” Blanco said after taking the podium.

During her speech, Blanco recounted the event that defined her time in office, Hurricane Katrina. She said she was shocked by the partisanship in Washington after the storm while she fought back for more recovery funding.

Blanco said in politics, the nation must reclaim civility and says it has taken a backseat to crudeness.

“I’m praying for a miracle,” Blanco said during her speech noting that she is receiving, what she describes as, "interesting treatments” for her cancer. She says that her mind is still very clear.

In a statement to 9News, the family said it sends “thanks and appreciation for the supportive messages and prayers for her recovery coming from across Louisiana and around the country.” The family added that “she believes the extraordinary outpouring of prayer has much to do with her progress.”

On Sunday, Blanco announced the return of a rare form of eye cancer she faced six years ago. In open letter published in several Louisiana newspapers, she said the ocular melanoma has now spread to her liver.

See her full speech below:

