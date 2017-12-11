Blanco 'beginning to feel stronger;' to speak at UL Lafayette graduation

Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco is beginning to feel stronger after recovering from her first cancer treatment in Philadelphia, her family said Monday.

In a statement to 9News, the family said it sends “thanks and appreciation for the supportive messages and prayers for her recovery coming from across Louisiana and around the country.” The family added that “she believes the extraordinary outpouring of prayer has much to do with her progress.”

Blanco’s alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, announced Monday the former governor will be the guest speaker at Friday’s Fall 2017 Commencement ceremony. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business education from the university in 1964, according to a post from UL Lafayette’s website.

On Sunday, Blanco announced the return of a rare form of eye cancer she faced six years ago. In open letter published in several Louisiana newspapers, she said the ocular melanoma has now spread to her liver.

