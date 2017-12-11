Blanco 'beginning to feel stronger;' to speak at UL Lafayette graduation

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, December 12.More >>
There are only about 2,500 cases of ocular melanoma each year, so experts say it's not surprising not a lot is known about the cancer. Like skin cancer, the disease preys on melanoma cells in eye.More >>
Hollywood megastar, Tom Hanks, will begin filming a World War II movie in Baton Rouge in early 2018, according to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development (LED).More >>
The Louisiana governor’s plan to sign “emergency contracts” to maintain healthcare for roughly 1.5 million people is facing new questions. In a letter sent to Republican lawmakers, Attorney General Jeff Landry argued those contracts could be challenged legally and even “declared null and void.”More >>
Opening statements got underway Monday morning for the man accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum in Zachary two years ago.More >>
