Annual Geminid meteor shower should peak overnight Wednesday into Thursday

One of the best meteor showers of the year should peak the night of Wednesday, December 13 into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Spectators should expect to see up to 120 meteors per hour shoot across the sky. These streaks will appear as tiny remnants of an asteroid called 3200 Phaeton interact with Earth's atmosphere. This shower is special because most meteor showers are from comet remnants, while this shower is from an asteroid.

Officials with NASA say viewers should be able to watch the shower starting around 7:30 p.m., with most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m.

The Geminids are active every December, NASA scientists say. They're active when Earth passes through a large trail of dusty debris shed by 3200 Phaeton. The dusty debris burns up when it runs into Earth's atmosphere, creating the "shooting stars."

