La. man pleads guilty to fraudulently using President Trump's social security number

The Department of Justice Middle District of Louisiana announced Monday a Louisiana private investigator was convicted of fraudulently using President Donald Trump's social security number in an attempt to obtain his federal tax information from the IRS.

On Monday, December 11, Jordan Hamlett, 32, of Sunset, pleaded guilty to false representation of a social security number. Hamlett faces five years in prison, fines, and a term of supervised released following his sentence.

During his guilty plea, Hamlett reportedly admitted that on September 13, 2016, he used Trump's social security number to start on online Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). After starting the FAFSA, Hamlett obtained a Federal Student Aid Identification, a combination of username and password that allows students and their parents to identify themselves electronically to access their FAFSA.

Once Hamlett obtained the Federal Student Aid Identification, he then reportedly used the IRS' Data Retrieval Tool in an unsuccessful attempt to obtain Trump's federal tax information from the IRS. Hamlett admitted he knowingly and falsely claimed Trump's social security number was his own.

"My office, together with our federal, state, and local partners, will continue to aggressively pursue those who engage in the proliferation of identity theft and cyber crime, particularly when it involves attempts to fraudulently obtain sensitive information from federal government databases. I commend TIGTA, DOE-OIG, FBI, and the assigned prosecutors for their outstanding collective efforts on this important matter," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

"The protection of confidential taxpayer information is among the most important responsibilities of the Internal Revenue Service and my agency. TIGTA aggressively investigates attempts to illegally access federal tax information. Mr. Hamlett's guilty plea should serve as a reminder to those who attempt to steal sensitive taxpayer information that they will be held accountable. TIGTA would like to thank the U.S. Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners for their assistance with this successful prosecution," said J. Russell George, treasury inspector general for Tax Administration.

