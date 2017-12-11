New Roads woman cast on upcoming season of The Bachelor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New Roads woman cast on upcoming season of The Bachelor

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) -

A woman from New Roads will have a very special shot at love in an upcoming season of "The Bachelor."

Lauren Jarreau, 33, of New Roads, was announced as one of the cast members in a tweet from the Bachelor Nation twitter account.

Jarreau is a recent master's degree graduate and is one of 29 hopefuls.

The women will vie for the affection of Arie Luyendyk Jr., a 36-year-old race car driver.

The show premieres on January 1.

