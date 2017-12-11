VIDEO: Family's Star Wars-themed Christmas light show you have to see

A San Antonio family is ushering in the holidays with an extreme light show, yet again.

The Star Wars-themed extravaganza features Darth Vader audio clips, Star Wars music, and 15,000 lights are the latest Christmas light show from Matt Johnson and his family.

The elaborate light display continues the tradition and unique style of fast-paced, high-energy, Dubstep and EDM remixed synchronized light displays created by Johnson in 2015.

The family decided to use EDM musician and producer Celldweller's remix of "The Imperial March" that has gone viral in its own right.

The spectacle was shut down early in 2015 after going viral due to crowds and standstill traffic.

Creator Johnson said moved the display this year to a friend's home, where there was better traffic flow on no Home Association rules.

Johnson's company "Living Light Shows" has orchestrated light shows across the country, including the San Antonio Zoo light display.

This isn't the families first foray into the spotlight. They competed in ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2015.

This 2017 Star Wars light show is located in downtown San Antonio, Texas at Dignowity Park and runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until New Years. The show Celebrates the launch of the new movie Star Wars The Last Jedi which will be released December 15th.

See the family's 2015 dubstep inspired Christmas lights display below:

