Keep the kids active during the holidays with these BREC camps

Are you looking for ways to keep your kids active and learning over the winter holidays?

BREC is offering a variety of camps during the holiday season while children are on break from school. From zoo animals to art, to learning about nature, to horseback riding, to rockets, to tennis, there’s a camp for everyone.

WINTER ZOO CAMP

Dec. 27 + 28 + 29

9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Ages: 6-12

What could be more fun during school break than hanging out with the animals? Zoo Camp includes guided walks through the Zoo and seasonally-themed games and crafts. Children will also have the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with Zoo animals.

$35 per child per day for EBR Parish residents

$42 per child per day for out-of-parish residents

Early drop-off begins at 7:30 a.m. and late pick-up is until 5:30 p.m. and available at no additional fee.

For more information contact the Baton Rouge Zoo at (225) 775-3877.

WINTER HOLIDAY ART CAMP

Immerse your child in a flurry of art filled days.

Camp held at Milton J. Womack Park

6201 Florida Blvd

Dec. 19-21

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ages 7-12

$69 EBR Parish residents

$71 out-of-parish residents

For more information call (225) 383-1470.

WINTER WONDERS CAMP

This camp’s theme is all about animal and plant adaptations for surviving winter, migration and hibernation. Bring your child to Bluebonnet Swamp for two days of fun during the holiday breaks.

They’ll be treated to nature-based activities such as arts and crafts, live animal encounters, hikes, games and a themed afternoon snack. Each day will be comprised of different activities, and campers will need to bring a bag lunch and drink.

The camp is held at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway Baton Rouge, LA.

Dec. 21-22

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

|Ages: 7-12

$48 EBR Parish residents

$57.60 out-of-parish residents

Early drop-off begins at 7 a.m. and late pick-up is until 6 p.m. and available for $10.

For more information call (225) 757-8905 or visit brec.org/swamp or facebook.com/brecnaturecenter or email bbswamp@brec.org.

WINTER HORSE CAMP

Farr Park's Holiday Camp for 2017 is open to campers ages 8-12. Campers will receive English and Western riding instruction, and will also participate in horse-related activities. The camp will take place from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Pick up and drop off will be in front of the indoor arena. Please bring a lunch and snacks.

Farr Park Equestrian Center

6402 River Road

225-769-7805

brec.org/farr

Dec. 18-22

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ages: 8-12

Registration begins Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.

$135 EBR Parish resident

$162 out-of-parish resident

WINTER ROCKET CAMP

Children build and launch two model rockets while learning about the American space program and safety procedures. Each rocket is a different model than those used in the past year. Children should bring a lunch each day which does not require refrigeration as well as a hat and sunscreen.

Highland Road Park Observatory

13800 Highland Road

Dec. 27-28

8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Ages: 9-13

Registration begins Oct. 7

$55 EBR Parish resident

$66 out-of-parish resident

Early drop-off begins at 7:30 a.m. and late pick-up goes until 5:30 p.m. at no additional charge. For more information call (225) 768-9948 or visit http://hrpo.lsu.edu or email observatory@brec.org.

RECREATION HOLIDAY CAMPS

Holiday camps are held during school breaks. Children, ages 4-12, participate in on-site, recreational activities of holiday-themed active and passive games, as well as arts and crafts. Children must pack two snacks, lunch and drinks for the day.

Camps follow local community school holiday schedules. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The recreation holiday camps cost $14 per day. There must be 15 children registered one week prior in order for BREC to have the camp. You can register your child for the camp online at webtrac.brec.org or in person at the location of your choice.

Baker Area / Ages: 6-12

Baker Park

Central Area / Ages: 6-12

Jackson Community Park

East Baton Rouge Parish Area / Ages: 4-5 (Children Must Be Potty-Trained.)

Highland Road Community Park

Milton J. Womack Park

East Baton Rouge Parish Area / Ages: 6-12

Alsen Park - Sponsored By Ronaldson Fields

Anna T. Jordan Community Park

Antioch Park

Cedar Ridge Park

Gus Young Park

Highland Road Community Park

Howell Community Park

Independence Community Park

Jefferson Highway Park

Kathy Drive Park

Maplewood Park

Mayfair Park

North Sherwood Forest Community Park

Zachary Area / Ages: 6-12

Plank Road Park

Zachary Community Park

TENNIS

BREC is offering several tennis camps during the holidays throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. Call the park of your choice for more information.

JINGLE BELL TENNIS CAMP

Capital One Tennis Center at City-Brooks Community Park

1515 Dalrymple Dr.

Camp Director Ojo Thompson

Dec. 19-21

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ages: 6-17

$149.99 per child

Registration deadline: Dec. 15

For more information call (225) 343-3767.

BEFORE CHRISTMAS JUNIOR TENNIS CAMP

Highland Road Community Park Tennis Center

14024 Highland Road

Camp Director is Natalie Johnson

Dec. 19-22

Full-day: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

$35 per day or $130 for four days

Half-day: 9-11:30 a.m.

$25 per day or $90 for four days

Ages: 4-16

Registration deadline: Dec. 15

For more information call (225) 278-3018

AFTER CHRISTMAS JUNIOR TENNIS CAMP

Highland Road Community Park Tennis Center

14024 Highland Road

Camp Director is Natalie Johnson

Dec. 26-29

Full-day: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

$35 per day or $130 for four days

Half-day: 9-11:30 a.m.

$25 per day or $90 for four days

Ages: 4-16

Registration deadline: Dec. 23

For more information call (225) 278-3018

CHRISTMAS JUNIOR TENNIS CAMP

Independence Community Park Tennis Center

7505 Independence Blvd.

Camp Director is Jeremiah Casson

Dec. 19-22

Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday / 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Ages: 5-16

$155

Registration deadline: Dec. 15

For more information call (225) 216-9264.

You can also find out more about BREC's Holiday camps by visiting http://www.brec.org/index.cfm/page/holidaycamps#recreation.

