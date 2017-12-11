Replicas of Pinta and Nina to make stop in Baton Rouge on their way to Biloxi

Replicas of Christopher Columbus' Pinta and Nina are headed to Biloxi, Mississippi, but first, they'll be making a stop in Baton Rouge.

The ships will dock in Baton Rouge on Monday, December 11. They are expected to arrive in Biloxi on Friday, December 15.

The Nina was built by hand without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine calls the ship "the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built." In 2005, the Pinta was launched in Brazil. It is also a caravel, which is a small, maneuverable ship developed in the 15th century by the Portugese.

Both ships tour together to educate the public about the type of ship used by many early explorers across the world.

The public is invited to tour the ships. Admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6 for students ages 5 - 16. Admission is free for children ages 4 and under.

