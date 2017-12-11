Dry, cold temps expected for most of the week; light freezes possible

It was a chilly start to Monday morning, although the Baton Rouge Metro Airport did stay above freezing. Some high cirrus clouds, the product of aircraft contrails, gave a little "touch of lace" look to otherwise blue skies with the sunshine taking many WAFB neighborhoods into the upper 60s to near 70° for the afternoon.

Skies will stay mainly clear through the evening, overnight, and into Tuesday morning. We will start Tuesday off with a morning low in the low 40s for the Red Stick. However, a dry front will give us another reinforcing shot of cooler, continental air from the north, and that will keep highs on Tuesday lower than what we saw on Monday, around 60° to the lower 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods for Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s surge of cool air will allow temperatures to drop down into the low to mid 30s for Wednesday morning across the Capital City region under clear skies. Expect light freezes for communities north and east of Baton Rouge. Like Tuesday, Wednesday afternoon will be another mainly sunny one with highs again around 60° for metro Baton Rouge.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a morning start around 40° for the Red Stick with an afternoon high in the mid 60s. We will get yet another surge of cool and dry continental air between Thursday and Friday. Although Friday’s morning start will be around 40° or so for Baton Rouge, Friday afternoon’s high will only make it into the mid 50s. We also add in a slight chance of rain during the first half of Friday with skies clearing for the afternoon.

That second surge of cool, continental air will lead to another morning start in the low to mid 30s for Saturday, with light freezes likely north and east of the Capital City. Expect a return to mostly sunny skies for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Our next rainmaker is currently scheduled to arrive Sunday into Monday. At this stage, we are posting rain chances at 40 to 50 percent for the latter half of Sunday with showers lingering into the early hours on Monday.

