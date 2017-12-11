Is air pollution a threat to a fetus?

When babies are ready to eat solid foods, those who feed themselves some finger foods are no more likely to choke than babies who are spoon-fed, new research found.

When babies are ready to eat solid foods, those who feed themselves some finger foods are no more likely to choke than babies who are spoon-fed, new research found.

As the flu barrels across the United States, the good news is that this year's vaccine may work better than many expected.

As the flu barrels across the United States, the good news is that this year's vaccine may work better than many expected.

Flu vaccine could work as well as last year's shot: study

Flu vaccine could work as well as last year's shot: study

A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.

A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.

Stamping 'smoking kills' on cigarettes may keep teens from the habit

Stamping 'smoking kills' on cigarettes may keep teens from the habit

Teens who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning (LGBQ) have a much higher risk for suicidal behavior than other teens, a new study has found.

Teens who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning (LGBQ) have a much higher risk for suicidal behavior than other teens, a new study has found.

Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.

People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.

Eat your greens . . . and maybe boost an aging brain

Eat your greens . . . and maybe boost an aging brain

The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.

The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.

More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.

More than one in three elderly Americans describe themselves as lonely, and the holidays can be especially isolating for them, geriatric experts warn.

Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Overweight children often become obese adults, with attendant problems such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.

For smokers who've managed to quit, the road to fully repairing lungs damaged by the habit may seem like a long one.

(HealthDay News) -- Women who are exposed to air pollution right before or after they become pregnant may be more likely to have a baby with birth defects, new research suggests.

The increased risk is modest, but scientists say their findings warrant more investigation since all pregnant women are exposed to some level of pollution.

"The most susceptible time of exposure appears to be the one month before and after conception," said study senior author Dr. Emily DeFranco, a physician at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

"Public health efforts should continue to highlight the importance of minimizing population-level exposure to harmful particulate matter in the air," she added in a hospital news release.

For the study, the researchers investigated the effects of fine particulate matter -- tiny particles and droplets of liquid that get into the air. Once inhaled, they can become trapped deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

The scientists examined data on particulate matter collected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at 57 different monitoring stations in Ohio.

The investigators also compiled birth certificate data from the Ohio Department of Health, which included the mothers' addresses. The researchers then analyzed the link between the women's exposure to air pollution and birth defects among their babies.

Although the study found an association between exposure to air pollution and birth defects, DeFranco noted that because it was an observational study, it cannot prove a cause-and-effect link.

Birth defects -- including abnormal hearts and cleft lip or palate -- affect 3 percent of all births in the United States, the study authors noted.

The report was published online Dec. 11 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences has more about air pollution.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.