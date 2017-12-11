Shea Patterson leaving Oxford for Ann Arbor

Shea Patterson is leaving Ole Miss and transferring to the University of Michigan.
Patterson made the announcement via Twitter Monday afternoon.
The Shreveport, LA native played in 10 games in two seasons with the Rebels, completing 238-of-392 passes for 3,139 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Patterson suffered a season ending knee injury against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tigers easily beat the Rebs, 38-21.
Ole Miss was hit with heavy sanctions under head coach Hugh Freeze by the NCAA, allowing players the freedom to transfer to other schools.
